Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision Announces New Ownership

August 3, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Hands clasped together over a desk

Aug. 3, 2022—Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision has a new ownership announcement in Pennsylvania. 

According to a press release, Jimmy Nguyen has been in the collision industry for 21 years and is now the owner of Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision. The facility can be found in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, and has been serving its community for almost 45 years. 

“Delivering quality collision repair to each and every customer is my priority,” said Nguyen, via the press release. “Having been in the community for many years now, I am excited to take this step in becoming the owner and to begin a partnership with CARSTAR in order to help my facility and team grow.”

The facility is 10,000 square feet and has 12 employees. It is I-CAR Gold certified. 

Autocrafters CARSTAR also participates in various community support initiatives including the ones run by the Feasterville Business Association, which raises over $25,000 annually for local charity distribution. 

Autocrafters CARSTAR also chairs fundraising that gives books to the local library. 

ABRA Rapid City Hosts Open House

Classic Collision Announces Acquisition in Texas

