NACAT Awards Larry Cotten Memorial Scholarship

Aug. 2, 2022—The North American Council of Automotive Teachers has awarded the 2022 Larry Cotten Memorial Scholarship.

According to a press release, the scholarship honors the legacy of Larry Cotten, the first president of the council. Cotten retired from Tarrant County College in 2005 after teaching there for 30 years. Additionally, in 1982, Cotten worked for I-CAR for a year.

Cotten passed away in 2005. His family established this scholarship as way to support the next generation of collision repairers.

This year's recipient is Elisaa McAdams. She is a graduating senior from New Horizons Education Center in Newport News, Virginia. She was accepted into Lincoln Tech in Nashville, Tennessee, as a collision repair student. Thanks to the scholarship, McAdams has received $1,000 for use in her automotive education career.