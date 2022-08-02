MENU

Classic Collision Announces Acquisition in Texas

August 2, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Aug. 2, 2022—Classic Collision has announced a new acquisition in Texas.

According to a press release, the multi-site collision repair operator has acquired Apollo Paint and Body Shop in Stafford, Texas. Apollo has offered service to the Houston community for 35 years. 

“Our company takes pride in family values and complete customer satisfaction, and we look forward to being part of Classic’s growth in Texas,” said Rima Alattar, former owner of Apollo, via the press release. 

Classic Collision has 189 facilities across 15 states. This new acquisition of Apollo will continue Classic's growth in the state of Texas. 

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Apollo team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high service standards and look forward to advancing that in the Houston market,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, via the press release. 

