NABC Recycled Rides Gifts Vehicles for USAA Anniversary

August 1, 2022—The National Auto Body Council recently presented five Recycled Rides vehicles for part of USAA's ongoing 100 year anniversary celebration.

According to a press release, these five vehicles are part of a greater commitment from USAA to gift 100 Recycled Rides to military families across the country.

“Today USAA is presenting vehicles to five deserving military families to give them the gift of reliable transportation in commemoration of USAA’s 100th anniversary,” said Luke Harris, VP of innovation, USAA, via the press release. “Thank you to our many partners, including the NABC Recycled Rides program, for making this possible.”

Five families were presented with their vehicles at Lakewood City Hall in Lakewood, Washington. The vehicles were donated by USAA and were refurbished by Lacey Collision Center and Certified Collision Group affiliates Collision 1 Auburn, Trew Auto Body, 1st Class Auto Body — Burlington, and 1st Class Auto Body — Bellingham.

Other partners included 1.800.Charity.Cars, Enterprise, and Longhouse Inventory Solutions.

The recipients of the vehicles were all United States Army veterans, and they included:

Alex Free, who received a 2018 Toyota Camry repaired by 1st Class Auto Body

Wendy Bernal, who received a 2019 Toyota CH-R refurbished by Lacey Collision Center

Doodley Joseph, who received a 2018 Kia Sportage repaired by 1st Class Auto Body

Jacob Simula, who received a 2017 Hyundai Elantra refurbished by Collision One

Damien Smith, who received a 2018 Toyota Camry repaired by Trew Auto Body

USAA is a financial services company. The NABC Recycled Rides program has gifted almost 3,000 vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation.