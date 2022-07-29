Driven Brands Acquires Jack Morris Auto Glass

July 29, 2022—Driven Brands has acquired Jack Morris Auto Glass.

According to a press release, Jack Morris is based in Tennessee, and has been family owned and operated since 1951.

“To build and sustain a business through multiple generations is no easy feat,” said Michael Macaluso, EVP and paint, collision, and glass group president, Driven Brands, via the press release. “We are proud to welcome another leading operator to our growing glass division, where we can apply our scale and resources to enhance their operations and provide a platform for these talented people to continue to advance in their careers. We look forward to continuing the Jack Morris legacy of exceptional customer service through our added support.”

Jack Morris has 10 facilities that serve 90 counties in the state. Brothers John and Paul Morris were the most recent family members to lead the business.

Driven Brands is the largest automotive services company in North America.