VIVE Collision Announces First Subaru Certification in Maine

July 26, 2022—VIVE Collision has announced that its partner shop, Hewitt's Auto Body, has obtained the first Subaru Certified Collision Center title in the state of Maine.

According to a press release, Hewitt's is based in Yarmouth, Maine.

“At VIVE Collision we hold ourselves accountable to the highest repair and safety standards in the industry, which is why we are committed to obtaining OEM certifications that provide our technicians with the best training, equipment and parts to deliver the highest quality possible repair for our customers,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., Co- Founder and CEO of VIVE Collision via the press release. “We have been working with Subaru over the last several months to meet their rigorous training and equipment requirements, and we are proud to announce that Hewitt’s Auto Body is the first collision repair facility to hold this certification in the state of Maine.”

In order to obtain and maintain a collision repair certification from Subaru, shops must achieve I-CAR Gold Certification, must follow Subaru Repair Procedures, and ensure that the tools and equipment being used meets the specifications set for repairing Subaru vehicle models.

Subaru Certified Collision Centers have a repair audit twice a year, which includes reviewing not only procedures but also technician safety.

“Our primary focus is to continue to grow in the markets where we operate, and one of the most effective ways to do that is to become active members of the community,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., one of the founders of VIVE, via the press release. “Not only is it critical to offer top-quality collision and safe repair backed by the manufacturers, but it is just as important to give back to the local communities in order to build a long-lasting relationship with the customer.”

VIVE Collision is a multi-site operator with locations in New York, Maine, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.