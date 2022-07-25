Ford Announces Optional ADAS Certification

July 25, 2022—Ford has introduced an optional certification for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

According to an article released through Ford's latest "On Target" issue, this certification is made possible through the Ford Certification Collision Network.

Requirements for the ADAS-certification include:

Completion of all 11 I-CAR ADAS-related training courses

A dedicated in-house calibration technician

Completion of all 5 Ford Motor Company training courses on ADAS, as well as the Ford Diagnostic and Repair System

Completion of Ford's 2-day ADAS service and diagnosis training workshop

The proper tools and equipment, which include Ford diagnostic hardware and software and 360-degree camera calibration mats

Access to Ford's Workshop Manual, which is included in the Ford Certified Collision Network

“Driver assistance systems will continue to grow and expand,” said Ford Collision Network Manager Dean Bruce in the article. “ADAS technology features highly-sensitive equipment and components integrated into many vehicle systems. Ford’s new ADAS certification option helps to ensure technicians are able to recognize, diagnose and calibrate all ADAS features to ensure proper functionality of every vehicle system.”

More information about FCCN can be found here.