Showing Strength

Keep it Flexible: How to Write an Employee Handbook

Snap Shop: Crash Champions–Bolingbrook

Staying Ahead of the Curve

The Community of Collision Repair

Rains: The Magic of Retreats

The Student Becomes the Instructor

The Hidden Challenges of Collision Repair

Can DRPs and OEM Repair Procedures Coexist?

Boggs: Raise Expectations

Calibrating Success With ADAS Repair

What to Consider When it Comes to Pay Requests

News

Ford Announces Optional ADAS Certification

July 25, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
fordresize.jpg

July 25, 2022—Ford has introduced an optional certification for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

According to an article released through Ford's latest "On Target" issue, this certification is made possible through the Ford Certification Collision Network.

Requirements for the ADAS-certification include:

  • Completion of all 11 I-CAR ADAS-related training courses
  • A dedicated in-house calibration technician
  • Completion of all 5 Ford Motor Company training courses on ADAS, as well as the Ford Diagnostic and Repair System
  • Completion of Ford's 2-day ADAS service and diagnosis training workshop
  • The proper tools and equipment, which include Ford diagnostic hardware and software and 360-degree camera calibration mats
  • Access to Ford's Workshop Manual, which is included in the Ford Certified Collision Network

“Driver assistance systems will continue to grow and expand,” said Ford Collision Network Manager Dean Bruce in the article. “ADAS technology features highly-sensitive equipment and components integrated into many vehicle systems. Ford’s new ADAS certification option helps to ensure technicians are able to recognize, diagnose and calibrate all ADAS features to ensure proper functionality of every vehicle system.”

More information about FCCN can be found here.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

