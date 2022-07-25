Student Finds His Fit With Refinishing

July 25, 2022—A Texas State Technical College student is striving for success in automotive refinishing.

According to Texas Border Business, Edrick Cuevas is working towards an Associate of Applied Science degree through the Auto Collision and Management Technology Refinishing Specialization program at the school's Harlingen campus.

The student's journey is an intriguing one. Cuevas previously earned a certificate of completion in auto body repair from a different institution, but upon entering the field he struggled. He told Texas Border Business that he felt he did not have enough knowledge in the industry to succeed.

He worked with his brother for a couple of years at his brother's shrimping business, but when he discovered the program at Texas State Technical College he decided to pursue it.

"I worked with my brother for two years, but I realized it was not for me," Cuevas said in the article. "I performed online research and made the decision to return to college. I noticed that TSTC in Harlingen offered an Associate of Applied Science degree in their Auto Collision and Management Technology, so I applied."

Cuevas said that he particularly enjoys the painting aspect of the program, and he has enjoyed learning the business side as well. He will finish the program in December and would like to someday return to the school as an instructor.







