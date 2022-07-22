Collision Engineering Program Expands to Collin College Technical Campus

July 22, 2022—A new partnership has been announced between Collin College Technical Campus in Allen, Texas, and Enterprise Holdings through the Enterprise Holdings Foundation.

According to a press release, this partnership will support the growth and execution of the industry-leading Collision Engineering Program. This program has a two-year apprenticeship model that allows students to have on-the-job experience while they earn their associate degrees. The program can now currently be found in five schools across the country: Collin College, Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Missouri; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; and Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas.

“Collin College’s Collision Technology program is pleased to partner with the Collision Engineering Program to spread the word about the extensive training and internship opportunities available in this growing field,” said Dr. Bill King, Technical Campus provost via the press release. “This apprenticeship program will be a vital link for informing students of the exceptional career opportunities available in collision repair and bringing them into a community of craftspeople who make a rewarding living doing what they love.”

The Collision Engineering Program was established in 2020, and has plans to double the amount of schools that it is in over the next three years.

“The rapid pace of vehicle innovation and connectivity is adding demands on technicians to have expertise in technology and engineering, in addition to vehicle repair. As an industry leader, Enterprise is committed to supporting solutions to address the evolving field of collision repair,” said Mary Mahoney, Vice President, Replacement and Leisure Division at Enterprise, via the press release. “In addition to preparing students for success, the first-of-its-kind Collision Engineering Program also aims to change perception and increase awareness of opportunities in the industry.”



