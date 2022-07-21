Shop Owner Proposes Expansion in Minnesota Town

July 21, 2022—The Planning Commission of Faribault, Minnesota, has endorsed an auto body shop for development in the town.

According to Faribault.com, the City Council plans on hearing the auto body shop development proposal next week. William Malecha, owner of Malecha's Auto Body in Faribault, wants to move his business and expand into a new 10,400-square-foot building.

Malecha currently owns the undeveloped property. He said in the article that the new space would give his business more space, which it is lacking at its current location.

“We’re out of room,” he said, according to the article. “I love what I do. I want to be proud of it. I want it to look good.”

The building would have nine service bays as well as a wash bay and office space. In the building's front parking lot, an automotive sale space is being proposed. However, Malecha said that these sales make up only 5 percent of his business.

Outdoor space would be utilized for the short-term storage of totaled vehicles.

The Planning Commission is has also outlined conditions for approval that include the prevention of automotive oil reaching nearby storm drains.