MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0722 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Showing Strength

Keep it Flexible: How to Write an Employee Handbook

Snap Shop: Crash Champions–Bolingbrook

Staying Ahead of the Curve

The Community of Collision Repair

Rains: The Magic of Retreats

The Student Becomes the Instructor

The Hidden Challenges of Collision Repair

Can DRPs and OEM Repair Procedures Coexist?

Boggs: Raise Expectations

Calibrating Success With ADAS Repair

What to Consider When it Comes to Pay Requests

News

MSO Symposium Sets Event Date

July 20, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AAPEX annual event MSO Symposium registration SEMA
Hands clasped together over a desk

July 20, 2022—The Automotive Service Association and the MSO Symposium advisory board have been meeting to plan the upcoming annual MSO Symposium, and a "Save the Date" has officially been announced. 

According to a press release, the symposium will take place on Oct. 31, 2022 in Las Vegas at the beginning of SEMA/AAPEX week. This will be the 11th annual MSO Symposium. 

“The caliber of content received at the MSO Symposium is truly unmatched. The topics, speakers and opportunity to network with my executive peers makes this a must-attend event every year.” Jim Keller, president of 1Collision and advisory board member, said in the press release. 

The event will include networking opportunities as well as executive-level information on the collision repair industry. Topics will also include the electric vehicle repair process, environmental, social, and governance matters for shop owners, the technician shortage, and more. 

The structure and content of the event is established by the advisory board each year. 

Early bird registration opens later this month. Those who are qualified to attend this event have to meet certain standards. Those standards include: insurers, OEMs, multi-shop operators, and single location repair facilities with revenue that exceeds $3 million in annual sales.

To learn more, click here. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Shop Sees Rise in Break-in Related Repairs

CollisionCast: Wowing Customers with Delivery

Related Articles

Inaugural Southeast Collision Conference Sets Event Date

Darrell Amberson to be MSO Symposium Event Moderator

You must login or register in order to post a comment.