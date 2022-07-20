MSO Symposium Sets Event Date

July 20, 2022—The Automotive Service Association and the MSO Symposium advisory board have been meeting to plan the upcoming annual MSO Symposium, and a "Save the Date" has officially been announced.

According to a press release, the symposium will take place on Oct. 31, 2022 in Las Vegas at the beginning of SEMA/AAPEX week. This will be the 11th annual MSO Symposium.

“The caliber of content received at the MSO Symposium is truly unmatched. The topics, speakers and opportunity to network with my executive peers makes this a must-attend event every year.” Jim Keller, president of 1Collision and advisory board member, said in the press release.

The event will include networking opportunities as well as executive-level information on the collision repair industry. Topics will also include the electric vehicle repair process, environmental, social, and governance matters for shop owners, the technician shortage, and more.

The structure and content of the event is established by the advisory board each year.

Early bird registration opens later this month. Those who are qualified to attend this event have to meet certain standards. Those standards include: insurers, OEMs, multi-shop operators, and single location repair facilities with revenue that exceeds $3 million in annual sales.

To learn more, click here.