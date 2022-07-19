MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0722 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Showing Strength

Keep it Flexible: How to Write an Employee Handbook

Snap Shop: Crash Champions–Bolingbrook

Staying Ahead of the Curve

The Community of Collision Repair

Rains: The Magic of Retreats

The Student Becomes the Instructor

The Hidden Challenges of Collision Repair

Can DRPs and OEM Repair Procedures Coexist?

Boggs: Raise Expectations

Calibrating Success With ADAS Repair

What to Consider When it Comes to Pay Requests

News

Jason Wong Awarded U.S. CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year

July 19, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS 2022 Award CARSTAR conference franchisee franchisee of the year
trophy award
Pexels

July 19, 2022—CARSTAR has announced Jason Wong as the United States 2022 franchisee of the year. 

According to a press release, the honor was bestowed upon Wong at the opening ceremonies of the CARSTAR Conference 2022 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on July 13, 2022. 

“This is incredible, what an honor to be named as the CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year,” said Wong in the press release. “Thank you to the team at CARSTAR – the leadership from Michael Macaluso and Dean Fisher, the operations team and our team at CARSTAR Auto World Collision. I texted them first thing to say it was a team award, not the franchisee of the year award but the FRANCHISE of the year. This shows that the CARSTAR way works and all the CSI and KPI measurements prove the performance.”

Wong joined CARSTAR in 2018 and has locations in San Jose and San Francisco, California. 

The Canadian 2022 Franchisee of the Year was announced to be the CARSTAR Centennial Auto Group, which is led by Ezra, David and Robert Kember. unnamed (6).jpg

Image: CARSTAR

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Empire Auto Parts Opens Distribution Center in Tennessee

NABC Recycled Rides, Super Bowl Champ Rocky Bleier Present Vehicles

Related Articles

CARSTAR Honors 2017 Franchisees of the Year

CARSTAR Chicagoland Presented with Rookie of the Year Award from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

You must login or register in order to post a comment.