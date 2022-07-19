Jason Wong Awarded U.S. CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year

July 19, 2022—CARSTAR has announced Jason Wong as the United States 2022 franchisee of the year.

According to a press release, the honor was bestowed upon Wong at the opening ceremonies of the CARSTAR Conference 2022 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on July 13, 2022.

“This is incredible, what an honor to be named as the CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year,” said Wong in the press release. “Thank you to the team at CARSTAR – the leadership from Michael Macaluso and Dean Fisher, the operations team and our team at CARSTAR Auto World Collision. I texted them first thing to say it was a team award, not the franchisee of the year award but the FRANCHISE of the year. This shows that the CARSTAR way works and all the CSI and KPI measurements prove the performance.”

Wong joined CARSTAR in 2018 and has locations in San Jose and San Francisco, California.

The Canadian 2022 Franchisee of the Year was announced to be the CARSTAR Centennial Auto Group, which is led by Ezra, David and Robert Kember.

Image: CARSTAR