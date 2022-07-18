NABC Recycled Rides, Super Bowl Champ Rocky Bleier Present Vehicles

July 18, 2022—The National Auto Body Council has announced the presentation of two Recycled Rides vehicles to veterans by Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rocky Bleier and the Veterans Leadership Program, to happen today.

According to a press release, the presentation will be held at Rosedale Technical College in Pittsburgh on July 18, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET.

This presentation will be made possible by Body by Cochran Collision, Allstate, Farmers Insurance, the Collision Repair Education Foundation, Rosedale Technical College, and Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier and the Veterans Leadership Program.

Marine Corps veteran Anita Richmond and U.S. Army Reserves veteran Ryan Mueller will be honored with vehicles at this event.

The NABC Recycled Rides program has donated nearly 3,000 vehicles to those in need of reliable transportation.