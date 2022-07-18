MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0722 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Showing Strength

Keep it Flexible: How to Write an Employee Handbook

Snap Shop: Crash Champions–Bolingbrook

Staying Ahead of the Curve

The Community of Collision Repair

Rains: The Magic of Retreats

The Student Becomes the Instructor

The Hidden Challenges of Collision Repair

Can DRPs and OEM Repair Procedures Coexist?

Boggs: Raise Expectations

Calibrating Success With ADAS Repair

What to Consider When it Comes to Pay Requests

News

NABC Recycled Rides, Super Bowl Champ Rocky Bleier Present Vehicles

July 18, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS NABC Pennsylvania Recycled Rides Veteran
car keys fb.jpg
Pexels

July 18, 2022—The National Auto Body Council has announced the presentation of two Recycled Rides vehicles to veterans by Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rocky Bleier and the Veterans Leadership Program, to happen today. 

According to a press release, the presentation will be held at Rosedale Technical College in Pittsburgh on July 18, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET. 

This presentation will be made possible by Body by Cochran Collision, Allstate, Farmers Insurance, the Collision Repair Education Foundation, Rosedale Technical College, and Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier and the Veterans Leadership Program. 

Marine Corps veteran Anita Richmond and U.S. Army Reserves veteran Ryan Mueller will be honored with vehicles at this event. 

The NABC Recycled Rides program has donated nearly 3,000 vehicles to those in need of reliable transportation. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Jason Wong Awarded U.S. CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year

Empire Auto Parts Opens Distribution Center in Tennessee

Related Articles

NABC to Present Recycled Rides at SEMA

You must login or register in order to post a comment.