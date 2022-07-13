MENU

Podium Webinar: Local Search 101 for Auto Services

July 13, 2022
Demand for auto services is at an all-time high, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to close a deal. Inventory and staffing shortages have created challenges that only add to a growing list of problems many consumers see with today’s auto services experience. Find out how you can level up your customer experience in this free webinar. We’ll cover 8 ways small businesses can better manage leads with speed and efficiency, meeting customer demands and helping you close the deal.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:

  • Respond to leads quickly to beat your competitors
  • Route inbound messages to the right staff quickly
  • Stay organized, work more efficiently, and close more deals
    Increase customer engagement with text messaging

Date: August 17, 2022

Time: 12:00pm CT

 

Register

 

Presenters

Jackson Hill

T2 Advocate - Local Enterprise, Podium

jackson.hill@podium.com


Joel Eregitano

Sr. Account Executive, Podium

Joel.ereg@podium.com


 

