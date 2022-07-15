MENU

Latest Quarterly 'Who Pays for What?' Survey Opens

July 15, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
checkmark.jpg
July 15, 2022—The "Who Pays for What?" Survey from the Crash Network and Collision Advice is now open through the month of July 2022.

According to a news release, the latest quarterly survey focuses on "not-included" frame and mechanical labor operations.

Those who participate in the survey will receive a free report that includes the survey findings, an analysis of those findings, and resources to help shops understand and use the information.

Mike Anderson of Collision Advice shared in the news release that whoever completes the survey should be familiar with the shop's billing practices, as well as the payment practices of some of the largest insurers in the country. 

It is also noted in the news release that only aggregated data is released. Individual survey responses are not. 

The survey can be found here

