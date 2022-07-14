Lincoln Tech's Kindig Academy Launches Weekend Courses

July 14, 2022—Lincoln Tech has launched a new series of weekend courses at the Kindig Academy at its Denver campus.

According to a press release, Kindig Academy opened in 2021 as a collaborative effort between Lincoln Tech and Kindig It Design. The new weekend course offerings require zero experience in the industry, and act as a way for students interested in automotive customization and restoration to get their foot in the door.

These courses will start July 23. Topics include Introduction to Auto Body, Introduction to Metal Shaping, Introduction to Automotive Electrical, Introduction to TIG Welding, and more. Courses will run Saturday to Sunday with 20 hours of instruction and hands-on practice.

All of the Kindig Academy courses include content that is approved by Dave Kindig of MotorTrend's “Bitchin’ Rides” and Kindig It Design.

"One week and weekend courses have been popping up all across the country,” stated Dave Kindig in the press release. “The Kindig Academy at Lincoln Tech has the perfect facility and the experienced instructors to give you the best bang for your buck to brush up on your skills in a short period of time. We are excited to be able to assist in continued education and to offer more avenues for those willing to learn the automotive customization craft."