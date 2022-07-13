MENU

CCG Reaches 750 Locations

July 13, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 13, 2022—The Certified Collision Group has announced that it has eclipsed 750 locations.

According to a press release, reaching this achievement puts the Group at a 112 percent growth rate since the beginning of 2020.

“CCG’s business model continues to perform even in the most challenging of times," said Marty Evans, CCG’s chief executive officer, in the press release. “And as we constantly work to support the industry’s best, OE Certified, independent operators, we do so while enhancing our market position through strategic growth.”

CCG has a network across the country with independent operators in 39 states. 

Certified Collision Group is an OE Certifications and KPI solutions provider for the collision repair industry as well as insurance communities. 

