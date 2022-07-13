Driven Brands Elects Jose Tomás to Board of Directors

July 12, 2022—Driven Brands has announced that Jose Tomás has been elected to its board of directors.

According to a press release, Tomás is the chief administrative officer for TelevisaUnivision, which is the leading Spanish language content and media company in the world. He also has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in management from Florida International University.

The election of Tomás, which went into effect on July 11, 2022, brings the board's total to nine members.

“We’re thrilled to have Jose join our board of directors,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO and president of Driven Brands, in the press release. “He brings a wide breadth of experience, diverse perspective and keen focus on operations, people and culture that will be invaluable as we continue to grow Driven. His election also marks an important milestone in Driven’s journey as a public company as the majority of our directors are now independent.”

Additionally, the board has changed the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to have only independent directors. Tomás will serve on both committees.



