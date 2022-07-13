MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0722 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Showing Strength

Keep it Flexible: How to Write an Employee Handbook

Snap Shop: Crash Champions–Bolingbrook

Staying Ahead of the Curve

The Community of Collision Repair

Rains: The Magic of Retreats

The Student Becomes the Instructor

The Hidden Challenges of Collision Repair

Can DRPs and OEM Repair Procedures Coexist?

Boggs: Raise Expectations

Calibrating Success With ADAS Repair

What to Consider When it Comes to Pay Requests

News

Driven Brands Elects Jose Tomás to Board of Directors

July 13, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Board of Directors driven brands election
grouptable.jpg
Pexels

July 12, 2022—Driven Brands has announced that Jose Tomás has been elected to its board of directors. 

According to a press release, Tomás is the chief administrative officer for TelevisaUnivision, which is the leading Spanish language content and media company in the world. He also has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in management from Florida International University.

The election of Tomás, which went into effect on July 11, 2022, brings the board's total to nine members.

“We’re thrilled to have Jose join our board of directors,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO and president of Driven Brands, in the press release. “He brings a wide breadth of experience, diverse perspective and keen focus on operations, people and culture that will be invaluable as we continue to grow Driven. His election also marks an important milestone in Driven’s journey as a public company as the majority of our directors are now independent.”

Additionally, the board has changed the Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to have only independent directors. Tomás will serve on both committees. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CCG Reaches 750 Locations

Classic Collision Announces Second Colorado Location

Related Articles

Jose Costa to Step Down as Driven Brands Group President

You must login or register in order to post a comment.