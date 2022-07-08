MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0722 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Showing Strength

Keep it Flexible: How to Write an Employee Handbook

Snap Shop: Crash Champions–Bolingbrook

Staying Ahead of the Curve

The Community of Collision Repair

Rains: The Magic of Retreats

The Student Becomes the Instructor

The Hidden Challenges of Collision Repair

Can DRPs and OEM Repair Procedures Coexist?

Boggs: Raise Expectations

Calibrating Success With ADAS Repair

What to Consider When it Comes to Pay Requests

News

NABC Recycled Rides Donates Vehicle to Boston Army Reserve Member

July 8, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Boston donated military NABC Recycled Rides
car keys fb.jpg
Pexels

July 8, 2022—The National Auto Body Council has presented a military member from Boston with a Recycled Rides vehicle.

According to a press release, Demetrius Coleman serves in the U.S. Army Reserve. The NABC, along with Travelers and CARSTAR Waldron's A-1, presented Coleman with a 2010 Honda Civic  on June 30.

“It is an honor to give back to those who serve our country,” said Bob Waldron, owner of four CARSTAR collision repair locations in the Boston area, in the press release. “Servicemen like Demetrius who valiantly do their duty to protect our freedom deserve to have reliable transportation to pursue their dreams and take care of their families.”

The presentation of the vehicle was held at the CARSTAR Waldron's A-1 location. The NABC Recycled Rides program has given almost 3,000 vehicles to those in need of reliable transportation.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Driven Brands Acquires K&K Glass

Service King Opens New Chicago Facility

Related Articles

NABC Recycled Rides Donates Vehicle to Woman in Pennsylvania

Service King Donates Vehicle to Veteran With NABC Recycled Rides

NABC Recycled Rides Gives Away Vehicle to Long Island Woman

You must login or register in order to post a comment.