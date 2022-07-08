NABC Recycled Rides Donates Vehicle to Boston Army Reserve Member

July 8, 2022—The National Auto Body Council has presented a military member from Boston with a Recycled Rides vehicle.

According to a press release, Demetrius Coleman serves in the U.S. Army Reserve. The NABC, along with Travelers and CARSTAR Waldron's A-1, presented Coleman with a 2010 Honda Civic on June 30.

“It is an honor to give back to those who serve our country,” said Bob Waldron, owner of four CARSTAR collision repair locations in the Boston area, in the press release. “Servicemen like Demetrius who valiantly do their duty to protect our freedom deserve to have reliable transportation to pursue their dreams and take care of their families.”

The presentation of the vehicle was held at the CARSTAR Waldron's A-1 location. The NABC Recycled Rides program has given almost 3,000 vehicles to those in need of reliable transportation.