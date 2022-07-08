Driven Brands Acquires K&K Glass

July 8, 2022—Driven Brands has acquired Florida-based K&K Glass.

According to a press release, this is the fifth United States automotive glass acquisition for Driven Brands.

“We were proud to kickstart our entry into the U.S. automotive glass market with the acquisition of Auto Glass Now,” said Michael Macaluso, EVP and paint, collision, and glass group president, Driven Brands, in the press release. “Since then, we’ve added All Star Glass, A1 Auto Glass and Perfection Auto Glass, in addition to building new locations in North Carolina and Texas. We remain highly acquisitive in this segment as we look to support the needs of our customers in this extremely fragmented industry. It’s an exciting time to join our Driven Brands family and we are thrilled to now welcome K&K Glass.”

K&K Glass was established in 1994 by Dan Knowlton and has seven locations, more than 20 warehouses, and more than 100 mobile vans. K&K Glass has come to be well established across Florida as a leading automotive glass retailer for the state.