Service King Opens New Chicago Facility

July 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
July 7, 2022—Service King Collision has opened a new collision repair service center in Chicago.

According to a press release, the center is 22,000 square feet in a state-of-the-art approach complete with modern finishings. The facility opened at the end of June 2022. 

"We're proud to introduce our industry-leading auto repair services to Chicago and its surrounding communities," said Service King President Jeff McFadden in the press release. "We're also excited to be able to provide employment opportunities to those devoted to helping Service King deliver best-in-class services to the area. Service King Chicago will be the new go-to place for top-of-the-line customer service and an overall efficient, technologically advanced vehicle collision repair experience."

This is location number 35 for Service King in Illinois. Service King has more than 300 locations overall. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

