AkzoNobel Announces Partnership With Lincoln Tech

July 1, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
AJC Student

July 1, 2022—AkzoNobel has announced a new partnership with Lincoln Tech.

According to a press release, this agreement will entail that Lincoln Tech sources paints and refinish coatings exclusively from AkzoNobel.

“We are thrilled to enter this extended partnership with Lincoln Tech,” said John Griffin, regional commercial director - AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings, Americas, and president of AkzoNobel, Inc., in the press release. “Training and supporting new technicians is of critical importance in the collision repair industry, and Lincoln Tech is one of the best at doing just that.”

This announcement comes following the opening of Kindig Academy at the Lincoln Tech campus in Denver, Colorado. AkzoNobel partners with Dave Kindig (of Kindig-It Design) for the custom Modern Classikk paint line. This paint line comes from the AkzoNobel Sikkens refinish brand, which will be used at Kindig Academy. 

All of the Lincoln Tech campuses that offer collision repair training will be able to receive Sikkens products or Lesonal products from AkzoNobel. 

In addition to Denver, other campuses that offer Lincoln Tech's collision repair and refinishing program include: East Windsor, Connecticut; Grand Prairie, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Melrose Park, Illinois.

Students gain hands-on training at these campuses. AkzoNobel will provide paint products, application equipment, and its color-matching software known as MIXIT. These software programs also include the Sikkens CARBEAT visual management system. 


You must login or register in order to post a comment.