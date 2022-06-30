MENU

From Finance to Fender Benders

10-Year-Old Boy Creates Car Care Videos

June 30, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 30, 2022—A 10-year-old boy in Pennsylvania is teaching the internet about collision repair and car care.

According to 69 News WFMZ, Giuseppe Iatarola films his YouTube series "Giuseppe's Garage" from his parent's collision repair shop called Lucky's Auto Body in Hellertown, Pennsylvania. 

"I like to post gassers. People go crazy for '50s cars, cutting sheet metal, fabricating, people go crazy for that kind of stuff. Welding...welding with the torch," Giuseppe said to WFMZ. 

Giuseppe got inspired to make his YouTube videos when he tried searching for car videos for kids online and couldn't find any. He stars in the videos, his dad films, and his mom edits them. 

The 10-year-old is passionate about fixing cars and passing along vehicle knowledge. He hopes to inspire the next generation of automotive enthusiasts through his videos. 

