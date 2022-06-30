MENU

News

NABC Hosts First Responder Emergency Extrication Demonstration

June 30, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Pexels

June 30, 2022—The National Auto Body Council has recently hosted a First Responder Emergency Extrication Program for the St. Louis, Missouri, area. 

According to a press release, over 30 first responders attended the program in May.

The program included a hands-on learning experience that demonstrated emergency extrication techniques, keeping in mind the potential challenges and new processes impacting procedure through vehicle technology, EVs and hybrid components. 

The NABC F.R.E.E. program aims to help first responders stay on top of new vehicle changes in order for them to effectively navigate emergency situations. Such components can include high-strength steel, onboard technology, advanced restraint systems and the alternative fuel systems of both hybrid vehicles and EVs. 

For the demonstration, Farmers Insurance provided the vehicles. SENTINEL Emergency Solutions / HURST Jaws of Life supplied the program with the extrication demonstration and classroom education component.

In addition, Mike McConnell from Tesla gave information pertinent to Tesla vehicles to the first responders via a remote broadcast to the classroom segment of the NABC F.R.E.E. program. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

