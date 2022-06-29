I-CAR Announces 5-Day Course at Chicago Technical Center

June 29, 2022—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair has announced a skills course that will take place at its Chicago Technical Center.

According to a press release, the course is called the 5-Day Electric Vehicle Hands-On Skills Development course. It will be taught by EV experts from I-CAR at the Chicago Technical Center in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

“Our state-of-the-art EV Lab at the CTC offers the ideal learning environment, as it is designed to include all of the appropriate tools, equipment and space, along with expert instruction necessary to guide individuals towards safety and proficiency in all aspects of the EV repair process.” Dirk Fuchs, I-CAR director, technical programs and services, said in the press release.

The five day course will act as a capstone to eight prerequisite EV courses geared toward collision repair professionals from I-CAR.

To learn more about the course, as well as how to register, click here.




