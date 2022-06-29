MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0622 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

From Finance to Fender Benders

Pros and Cons of Mobile Repair Services

Snap Shop: TNT Auto Body and Service

Collision Repair’s Greatest Marketing Challenge

Iron-Clad Paper Protection

Menefee: Put an End to Free Body Supplies

Setting Future Standards

Maintaining Your Million-Dollar Baby

To Rent or To Own?

Cropper: Work Your Certs

The Battle Rages On

Build Up to Bounce Back

News

I-CAR Announces 5-Day Course at Chicago Technical Center

June 29, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Chicago EV I-CAR Illinois training
Examinint CE Classes

June 29, 2022—The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair has announced a skills course that will take place at its Chicago Technical Center. 

According to a press release, the course is called the 5-Day Electric Vehicle Hands-On Skills Development course. It will be taught by EV experts from I-CAR at the Chicago Technical Center in Vernon Hills, Illinois. 

“Our state-of-the-art EV Lab at the CTC offers the ideal learning environment, as it is designed to include all of the appropriate tools, equipment and space, along with expert instruction necessary to guide individuals towards safety and proficiency in all aspects of the EV repair process.” Dirk Fuchs, I-CAR director, technical programs and services, said in the press release.

The five day course will act as a capstone to eight prerequisite EV courses geared toward collision repair professionals from I-CAR. 

To learn more about the course, as well as how to register, click here


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

NOVUS Glass Celebrates 50 Years

Classic Collision Announces Acquisitions in Texas and South Carolina

Related Articles

I-CAR'S Chicago Technical Center Takes Shape

I-CAR Debuts Course at NORTHEAST

You must login or register in order to post a comment.