June 29, 2022—NOVUS Glass celebrates 50 years in operation this month.

According to a press release, the glass repair and replacement service provider was established in 1972. NOVUS currently offers more than 1,000 points of service across the globe.

NOVUS got its start when Dr. Frank Werner and chemical engineer Bill Wiele collaborated to develop a method of windshield repair that could fix breaks without replacing the whole windshield. Mondofix Inc. (doing business as Fix Network World) acquired NOVUS in 2017.

“A 50th anniversary is a great opportunity to celebrate, but we are not done yet,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Mondofix, in the press release. “While we acknowledge the great contributions of Dr. Frank Werner and Bill Wiele, we must remember that the aftermarket business is changing every day, every second. The key is to keep ourselves relevant by being out there and making sure that we drive value to our family of franchisees and customers.”

To celebrate reaching 50 years, NOVUS plans to launch a campaign surrounding greater awareness of the brand as a leader in the industry. This will also involve sharing its history and sharing how the brand has adapted to a consistently changing industry over the years.