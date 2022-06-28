MENU

Truck Stolen from Hawaii Maaco Shop

June 28, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 28, 2022—A woman in Hawaii has been left devastated after discovering that someone stole her truck from a local Maaco location.

According to KHON 2, Tanya Brown dropped off her Chevy at the Maaco in Pearl City with intentions of getting it refurbished as a gift to her father. She dropped the vehicle off on June 21, and the shop reported it gone by that afternoon.

It was discovered just days later, but it was stripped for parts. 

Ryan Thornton is the owner of Maaco Pearl City, and he said that the shop uses street parking when the shop's lot is full. Brown's truck had been parked within view of the shop.

“Literally, 100 feet from the edge of the property in immediate eyesight of the shop,” Thornton said in the article. “Like right there.”

Maaco has filed an insurance claim in reaction to this situation, and is working with Brown on costs. 

“Keep your eyes open, we have to look out for each other, you know? If you see something, say something,” Brown said in the article.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

