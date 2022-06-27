FinishMaster's Exclusive Brand: SMART

A deeper look at how SMART brings together quality, performance, and value to create a line of premium products.





SMART is FinishMaster’s exclusive and trusted brand of associated products. It is supported nationally by the FinishMaster team, offering excellent value and premium performance. These products are hand-selected and rigorously tested, with cost savings in mind to protect your bottom line. From abrasives and tape to clear coats and primers, SMART has your next job covered!





To learn more about the SMART brand, FenderBender sat down with Mike Cohen, SMART brand manager. Cohen is responsible for everything SMART from product testing, product selection and team training. With years of experience in the field and the SMART brand, it’s no surprise that Cohen knows everything there is to know about SMART and what makes it stand out from competitors.





SMART goes through a rigorous product selection and testing process to ensure you’re getting top quality products. The product selection process begins with identifying a gap in the industry and partnering with the best manufacturers to create a high quality product.





“What we try to do is we try to identify gaps in our current brand and needs in the industry,” says Cohen. “When we do that, what we'll see is a segment of product that's been widely used throughout many industries. If it's something that's already been sold in high quantities, (and) high volumes, we will look towards the main manufacturer in that category to try to find an alternative, either working with them or the next manufacturer in mind to bring to market a tried and true embedded system. In no way shape or form are we reinventing the wheel. In many cases, what we're doing is looking for those proven, tried and true products and partnering with the best manufacturer possible in that category to bring them to that.”





Once a product has been selected and manufactured, there is one more step before it can wear the SMART brand name, a thorough testing process to make sure that each product is up to the SMART standard.





“It's kind of a multi-level approach when we decide to bring a new product into the brand and launch into the market,” says Cohen. “We will do an initial test just to make sure that quality wise they can kind of keep up with what we demand. When I say demand, it's because we do sell a (large) volume, (and) we can't have any hiccups in quality manufacturing. We test with a group of internal technicians, typically, and then from there, I will actually send out to the field samples for them to test the end users. We compile all that data and all that feedback, and that's where we go, ‘Hey, this is a good fit for the SMART brand.’”





If the guaranteed quality of SMART products wasn’t enough, SMART also is able to provide products at a lower price than their competitors.





“We focus predominantly on that performance, quality and then we work backwards to try to leverage our size and buying power to get the best price,” says Cohen.

Customer John Rios from El Segundo Auto Body shop in El Segundo, CA loves SMART’s Premium Body Filler and 3” sanding discs because of their high quality and low cost.





SMART carries a full line of adhesives, seam sealers, and repair materials along with a majority of everything else you could need in your shop, and the brand is continuing to grow!





FinishMaster hopes to add more products to their brand to reach the 95% threshold by fall.





“We could cover 95% of the processes and repair procedures that most technicians would need. Once you get to that bandwidth or breadth of line. You can really do a lot with a very small footprint of product and that's always been our goal.”





Helping to reach this 95% threshold is SMART’s newest product: the SMART 3300 GTO Spray Gun. This limited edition gun is a collaboration with FinishMaster & Sagola. This spray gun was designed with Sagola's highest manufacturing standards and strict compliance of manufacture, EPA & HVLP system requirements, along with outstanding performance and excellent value in mind for the end user too. The SMART 3300 GTO is reliable, versatile and comes at a competitive price. It makes a wonderful addition to any shop!





SMART products can be ordered online at www.finishmaster.com/ or at any FinishMaster retail location.





The SMART product catalog is continuing to grow! If there are any products you would like to see SMART add to the line up, you can send suggestions to brandmarketing@finishmaster.com



