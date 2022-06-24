Service King Opens LEED Certified Facility

June 24, 2022—Service King has announced its first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-certified facility, located in San Antonio, Texas.

According to a press release, the 13,600 square foot body repair shop earned its LEED certification through its recognized achievements in the following:

Sustainable site development

Area planning

Water savings

Energy efficiency

Material selection

Indoor environmental quality

Other innovative strategies

"Our team is incredibly proud to debut our first LEED-certified facility and introduce an energy-efficient approach to the collision repair industry," said Service King President Jeff McFadden in the press release. "Service King is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for our customers while abiding by leading sustainability practices, and our new San Antonio location reflects exactly that."

This facility is the fourteenth Service King location in the San Antonio area and the brand's ninety-fifth in Texas.