GFS Announces Partnership With Lincoln Tech

June 23, 2022—Global Finishing Solutions has announced a partnership with Lincoln Tech.

According to a press release, Lincoln Tech operates 22 campuses in 14 states under multiple brands. Through this new partnership, GFS and Lincoln Tech will support the next generation of collision repair technicians.

GFS paint booths are implemented across the country for Lincoln Tech students to utilize for hands-on auto body learning opportunities.

Recently, two downdraft paint rooms as well as a paint mix room from GFS were installed at Lincoln Tech's location in Denver, Colorado. The next campus to receive this installation is Lincoln Tech's NADC campus in Nashville, Tennessee.

Other campuses that offer Lincoln Tech collision repair and refinishing program include: East Windsor, Connecticut; Grand Prairie, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Melrose Park, Illinois.

“Working with industry-standard equipment and materials is a key component of hands-on career training,” said Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO in the press release. “For Global Finishing Solutions — one of the most respected names in the automotive refinishing field — to provide booths and materials to support our campuses adds tremendous value to our Collision Repair and Refinishing programs. We’re very grateful for their commitment and dedication to helping build a new generation of industry professionals.”

GFS plans to train instructors at Lincoln Tech on GFS short wave electric infrared technology and REVO Accelerated Curing Systems, as well as provide campuses with relevant parts and filters.