News

Stellantis and I-CAR Announce New Training Course Portfolio

June 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 21, 2022—Stellantis North America has announced that the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair will have a portfolio of new Vehicle and Technology Specific Training courses. 

According to a press release, six of these courses will be required for all FCA Certified Collision Care shops. These courses include:

  • FCA wiTECH Scan Tool Fundamentals  
  • FCA wiTECH ECU  Flashing
  • FCA Driver Assistance Systems for Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Alfa Romeo and FIAT Vehicles
  • FCA Introduction to Service Library for Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo Vehicles
  • FCA Marketing Your Certification
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee WL

Two additional courses will be recommended:

  • FCA Diagnostic Data Recording with wiTECH ("Flight Recording")
  • FCA Creating a Compelling Message when Marketing your Certification

“Stellantis’s Service Engineering group has worked closely with I-CAR’s curriculum development team to integrate the latest Stellantis procedures into all new courses,” said Lynn Rogers, Body/Collision Serviceability Lead, Stellantis Technical Service Operations for North America in the press release. “As the complexity of today’s vehicle repairs accelerates, we are raising the bar of our training requirements to ensure our entire collision network is at a `master class’ level in their knowledge and skills.”

These courses, which are included in I-CAR's Vehicle and Technology Specific portfolio, are also part of I-CAR's Professional Development Program. They can be completed by any individual at their FCA Certified Collison Care facility. To learn more, click here.


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

