Fire Destroys Body Shop in Pennsylvania

June 16, 2022—An auto body garage in Pennsylvania has been devastated by a major fire.

According to WFMZ, McFarland and Sons Garage Inc. in Carbon County, Pennsylvania, has been in business for 58 years. The fire, which was started by a downed utility pole, has destroyed the shop.

"A lot of memory loss," said Troy McFarland, co-owner of McFarland & Sons Garage Inc. in the article. "It was my livelihood for 30-plus years."

The utility pole went down due to the impact of a driver crashing into it. The Pennsylvania State Police suspect that the 27-year-old driver was under the influence during the crash.

Firefighters responded to the fire, which occurred on Sunday at 3 a.m., and they were able to put out the flames.

McFarland said that the garage will remain open despite the damage by moving their operations across the street to his McFarland Auto Sales location. He is trying to think positively about the future.

"Hopefully we can rebuild, come back and still be able to serve the people in the area," said McFarland in the article.

The body shop wasn't the only loss as a result of the fire. An apartment that was connected to the shop has also been destroyed. The family living there is safe, but they have lost all of their belongings.