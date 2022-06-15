CAPA's Stacy Bartnik to Judge for the SkillsUSA Championships

June 15, 2022 —The Certified Automotive Parts Association has announced that Stacy Bartnik will serve as a judge for the SkillsUSA Championships Collision Repair Technology Skills Program, according to a press release.

Bartnik, industry relations manager – CAPA Certification Program, Intertek, previously served as a judge at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, which was the last in-person national championship before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a two-year hiatus due to COVID cancellations, I am so pleased to be able to support SkillsUSA and the contestants in person once again,” Bartnik said in the press release. “Especially in these challenging times of finding qualified staff at so many levels, I appreciate the opportunity to see how prepared these students are as they start their careers. Participating in SkillsUSA is just one of the ways we can support the continued growth of the industry.”

Bartnik has over three decades of experience in the collision industry, which includes expertise on fit and finish.

The SkillsUSA Championships will be held June 20-June 24 in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Over 6,500 career and technical students (who have all won at the state level) will compete in 108 different trade, technical and leadership fields.

During the Collision Repair Technology portion of the competition, students will compete three different repairs on a bumper fascia, tab repair, and two tears using flexible filler and plastic welding.

Students will be evaluated on the products used, their repair area prep, the quality of their sanding, feathering and welding and the finished quality.

More information on the event can be found here.