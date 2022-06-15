Caliber Collision Buys Alexander Body & Fender in Ohio

June 15, 2022—Caliber Collision has purchased Alexander Body & Fender in Akron, Ohio.

According to the Beacon Journal, Alexander is one of the oldest body shops in Ohio having opened in 1928. The owner Jon Roach, as well as his team, will be kept on staff.

“The purchase by Caliber Collision and the continuity in the staff and leadership will allow the iconic location in North Hill to continue to meet and exceed the expectations of the loyal client base of Alexander Body & Fender,” the Akron body shop said via a news release.

Roach started working for Alexander in 1989 and eventually bought the shop in 2005. Due to supply chain disruptions, staffing concerns and changes in the insurance industry he chose to sell the shop to Caliber.

Caliber Collision has over 1,400 locations across 40 states and recently celebrated 25 years in business. Alexander Body & Fender is located at 611 N. Main St. in Akron, Ohio.