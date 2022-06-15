MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0622 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

From Finance to Fender Benders

Pros and Cons of Mobile Repair Services

Snap Shop: TNT Auto Body and Service

Collision Repair’s Greatest Marketing Challenge

Iron-Clad Paper Protection

Menefee: Put an End to Free Body Supplies

Setting Future Standards

Maintaining Your Million-Dollar Baby

To Rent or To Own?

Cropper: Work Your Certs

The Battle Rages On

Build Up to Bounce Back

News

Caliber Collision Buys Alexander Body & Fender in Ohio

June 15, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition caliber Ohio purchase
soldsign.jpg
Pexels

June 15, 2022—Caliber Collision has purchased Alexander Body & Fender in Akron, Ohio.

According to the Beacon Journal, Alexander is one of the oldest body shops in Ohio having opened in 1928. The owner Jon Roach, as well as his team, will be kept on staff.

“The purchase by Caliber Collision and the continuity in the staff and leadership will allow the iconic location in North Hill to continue to meet and exceed the expectations of the loyal client base of Alexander Body & Fender,” the Akron body shop said via a news release.

Roach started working for Alexander in 1989 and eventually bought the shop in 2005. Due to supply chain disruptions, staffing concerns and changes in the insurance industry he chose to sell the shop to Caliber. 

Caliber Collision has over 1,400 locations across 40 states and recently celebrated 25 years in business. Alexander Body & Fender is located at 611 N. Main St. in Akron, Ohio. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Maaco Highlights Father and Son Shop for Father's Day

Fire Destroys Body Shop in Pennsylvania

Related Articles

Caliber Collision Acquires Travelers Body & Fender Works

Caliber Buys Price's Collision Centers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.