Jensen Tire and Auto Funds Outreach for Collision, Technology Programs

June 14, 2022—Jensen Tire & Auto, automotive services provider in the Omaha, Nebraska, area, has provided funding for a local community college's outreach regarding its automotive educational programs.

According to the Fremont Tribune, the Automotive Training Center specializes in auto collision and auto technology education efforts at Metropolitan Community College. The facility is over 100,000 square feet and is labeled as state-of-the-art.

Scott Henry is the automotive outreach specialist at MCC. This role was funded by Jensen Tire & Auto in order to recruit high school students and other interested individuals into the Automotive Technology and Automotive Collision Repair programs.

Henry has presented to over 500 students in less than a year in this role. The goal of his role has been to raise overall awareness about automotive industry careers, and showcase the options available at MCC (with help from its partners) for students to receive this education at little to no cost. Oftentimes, paid off-site learning is included in these programs as well.

Despite recent and enduring supply chain woes, labor shortages and increasing technological advancements at play, Jensen Tire & Auto is confident that this outreach role will reach the right people to help carve out the aftermarket future.

“Jensen sees the overall need in the industry. As schools across the country transitioned away from the trades, it created an awareness gap about career opportunities, wage growth and what the experience is today working in a modern shop,” said Scott Broady, MCC associate dean of Industrial Technology, in the article. “Having a position solely dedicated to reconnecting young people to careers in the field raises all boats in the industry. MCC, the area automotive industry and the greater community is fortunate to have Jensen’s support.”



