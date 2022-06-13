ASE Instructor Training Conference Announces Keynote Speakers

June 13, 2022—The Automotive Service Excellence Education Foundation has announced the agenda and keynote speakers for the upcoming ASE Instructor Training Conference.

According to a press release, the conference is scheduled for July 12 through July 15 in Frisco, Texas.

The conference is open to high school and college instructors from automotive, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

The event agenda will have separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors.

The keynote will be a panel discussion that covers women in auto repair and ways in which training opportunities and workplaces can work to become more welcoming to everyone. It will be moderated by Catherine “Cat” Treanor, the United Kingdom business development manager for Electude.

Panelists will include:

Missy Albin, a Navistar master tech at Taylor & Lloyd in Bedford, Massachusetts

Jenny Miller, Ford senior master tech at the C. Harper Automotive Group in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania

Vanessa Retsos, service technician and Joe Laubhan, service manager, Classic Chevrolet in Grapevine, Texas

Lou Bramante, automotive instructor at Vineland Senior High School in Vineland, New Jersey

Raven Hartkopf, professor of collision technology

Paulina Sanchez, collision repair student at Colin College in Allen, Texas

Sponsors of the conference include platinum level sponsors ASE, Volkswagen and BMW; gold sponsors ATech Training, Snap-on and WD-40; and silver sponsors CDX Learning, Consulab, Daimler Truck, Electude, FedEx Freight, Goodheart Willcox, Hertz, Isuzu Truck, LKQ, Megatech, Navistar, Subaru and Vertex Professional Services.

Those interested in learning more about the conference or registering for the event can click here.



