NABC Appoints Alan Scrimager as Interim Board Member

June 10, 2022—The National Auto Body Council has announced that Alan Scrimager has been appointed as an interim board member.

According to a press release, Scrimager will take the recently vacated seat of Anthony Natalie. Scrimager has over 20 years of experience in banking. He serves as Senior Lending Officer for Pinnacle Financial Partners' Client Advisory Group in Memphis, Tennessee.

Pinnacle and the NABC have had a relationship since 2020. Pinnacle became a Level One sponsor in 2021.

“We are honored to welcome Alan Scrimager to the NABC board,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the National Auto Body Council in the press release. “He brings a fresh perspective to our leadership team, along with his experience serving clients in the automotive industry. We look forward to his involvement and contributions to the organization.”

Scrimager has a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Memphis and a Master's in Business Administration from Union University. Additionally, he is a graduate of the Barret School of Banking at Christian Brothers University and Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

Before working in financial services, Scrimager worked in the motorsports industry with Peterson Publishing. He also served as the Director of the National Muscle Car Association and Event Director from the Hot Rod Magazine Power Festivals.

Scrimager will join the Marketing Committee at the NABC.