Fix Auto Escondido Highlights Collision Repair Opportunities

June 10, 2022—Fix Auto Escondido is getting involved with its community while simultaneously spreading information about industry opportunities in order to ensure a robust future for collision repair.

According to a press release, the shop has recently participated in two events for its local California community.

“The Transpo Expo and the USA Multicultural Cinco de Mayo Festival play important roles in our San Diego community, getting different individuals from varying backgrounds together,” said Kirk Henson, owner of Fix Auto Escondido in the press release. “We want to introduce opportunities to new talent within our community, as skilled workers are essential to our industry and our economy.”

In addition to community involvement, the shop also has an internship program that allows those interested in the collision repair field to learn more. Fix Auto Escondido recently brought three interns onto the team.

“We are big proponents of continuing education, as our industry is always evolving and we have to learn how to change alongside it,” said Henson in the press release. “Providing that important hands-on training early in their careers helps give young students the edge in an industry filled with potential.”

One of the interns was hired from a partnership with Palomar College Technical careers. The other two interns are still students at Escondido Union High School. Following graduation, they will become full-time employees at Fix Auto Escondido.