News

CarLove Announces New Franchise in Atlanta

June 9, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
June 9, 2022—Total Car Franchising Corporation has announced the opening of a new franchise unit in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to a press release, Total Car Franchising Corporation is the franchisor of Colors on Parade and CarLove mobile automotive paint and dent repair.

The new CarLove franchise is owned and operated by Leonel Alcantara.

“As we continue to grow Colors on Parade & CarLove with more units across the country, it is a goal to make convenient, affordable mobile paint and dent repair services accessible for our customers,” said Jeff Cox, President of Total Car Franchising Corporation in the press release. “A key component to doing so is our group of passionate franchisees who provide a high-level of expertise and professionalism to our customers. We're excited to welcome Leo to the CarLove family!”

Alcantara has over 4 years of experience doing wheel repair and auto body customization. He has worked with Atlanta Area Developer, Rob Ocello, over the past few months to learn about operating the franchise. He also recently attended a Total Car Franchising Corporation paint repair certification class in Conway, South Carolina. 

Colors on Parade has over 30 years of experience within the industry and currently has over 250 operating franchise locations across the country. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

CARSTAR Welcomes 2 New Facilities in Houston

HELLA Joins CAPA Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program

