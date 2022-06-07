MENU

News

NHTSA Requests Tesla Response by June 20 on 'Phantom Braking'

June 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 7, 2022—The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is adding more pressure onto Tesla in regards to the "phantom braking" issue.

According to Reuters, the NHTSA is requesting a response be made by Tesla by a deadline of June 20. The NHTSA opened their investigation on this issue back in February, as FenderBender previously reported

The NHTSA has reportedly received 758 reports regarding this brake issue. The "phantom braking" is tied to when the vehicle's Autopilot program is engaged and results in the vehicle suddenly slowing down. 

According to Reuters, a 2021 Tesla Model Y owner told the NHTSA: "the car braked hard and decelerated from 80 mph to 69 mph in less than a second. The braking was so violent, my head snapped forward and I almost lost control of the car."

The investigation covers over 400,000 Teslas, specifically the 2021 and 2022 Model 3 and Model Y. Owners have told Tesla about the issue, but Tesla has allegedly dismissed the problem and called the braking system normal. 

Tesla has not yet commented on the NHTSA request for response by June 20.

