MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0622 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

From Finance to Fender Benders

Pros and Cons of Mobile Repair Services

Snap Shop: TNT Auto Body and Service

Collision Repair’s Greatest Marketing Challenge

Iron-Clad Paper Protection

Menefee: Put an End to Free Body Supplies

Setting Future Standards

Maintaining Your Million-Dollar Baby

To Rent or To Own?

Cropper: Work Your Certs

The Battle Rages On

Build Up to Bounce Back

News

Shop Wins Spanesi Welder at NORTHEAST 2022

June 7, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AASP-NJ Northeast Automotive Services Show prize Spanesi Spanesi Americas welder
gift

June 7, 2022—Dave Rush of D&M Auto Body in Rockaway, New Jersey, won a Q5.2 three-torch MIG/MAG welder from Spanesi Americas at the NORTHEAST 2022 Automotive Services Show. 

According to a press release, Dave Rush was elated to be chosen as the winner of the welder. 

“I was really surprised – not only that I won but that Spanesi would give away such an expensive piece of equipment at the show!” Rush said in the press release. 

The Spanesi welder marks the second welder in Rush's shop. Rush said that this welder will allow his shop to increase throughput. 

“Having a second welder of this type will help our productivity by being able to have two techs welding at the same time, plus it will eliminate a tech waiting for the welder to free up,” Rush said in the press release. “With our shop being Tesla and Ford Aluminum certified, this welder will definitely get a workout!”

The NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show is put on by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey. It showcases industry tools and equipment and can serve as a networking opportunity for collision and repair professionals. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

NHTSA Requests Tesla Response by June 20 on 'Phantom Braking'

Global Finishing Solutions Launches Partnership with 1Collision

Related Articles

Chief to Present New Equipment at NORTHEAST 2017

You must login or register in order to post a comment.