Shop Wins Spanesi Welder at NORTHEAST 2022

June 7, 2022—Dave Rush of D&M Auto Body in Rockaway, New Jersey, won a Q5.2 three-torch MIG/MAG welder from Spanesi Americas at the NORTHEAST 2022 Automotive Services Show.

According to a press release, Dave Rush was elated to be chosen as the winner of the welder.

“I was really surprised – not only that I won but that Spanesi would give away such an expensive piece of equipment at the show!” Rush said in the press release.

The Spanesi welder marks the second welder in Rush's shop. Rush said that this welder will allow his shop to increase throughput.

“Having a second welder of this type will help our productivity by being able to have two techs welding at the same time, plus it will eliminate a tech waiting for the welder to free up,” Rush said in the press release. “With our shop being Tesla and Ford Aluminum certified, this welder will definitely get a workout!”

The NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show is put on by the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey. It showcases industry tools and equipment and can serve as a networking opportunity for collision and repair professionals.



