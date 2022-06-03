NABC Recycled Rides Donates 2 Vehicles in Georgia

June 3, 2022—The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, along with GEICO and Five Star Collision, recently gave back to the Macon, Georgia, community with the donation of two vehicles.

According to a press release, the Museum of Arts and Sciences received a 2015 Toyota Highlander and the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia was presented with a 2017 Ford Edge, which was presented at the Five Star Collision Center in Macon.

“This is the fourth giveaway we’ve held this year -- and we’ve got two more scheduled,” said Charel Lock, operations manager for Five Star Collision Centers in the press release. "This is something very close to my heart, so we try to give back to our community as often as we can.”

The vehicle donated to the Museum of Arts and Sciences is intended to help share educational programming with area children. The vehicle for the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia will help deliver services to residents in need.

The NABC Recycled Rides program has been around since 2007. Since that time, members of the council have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles.

Image: National Auto Body Council