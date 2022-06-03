MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0622 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

From Finance to Fender Benders

Pros and Cons of Mobile Repair Services

Snap Shop: TNT Auto Body and Service

Collision Repair’s Greatest Marketing Challenge

Iron-Clad Paper Protection

Menefee: Put an End to Free Body Supplies

Setting Future Standards

Maintaining Your Million-Dollar Baby

To Rent or To Own?

Cropper: Work Your Certs

The Battle Rages On

Build Up to Bounce Back

News

NABC Recycled Rides Donates 2 Vehicles in Georgia

June 3, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Five Star Collision GEICO Georgia NABC Recycled Rides
NABCJune.jpg
National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides Program

June 3, 2022—The National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, along with GEICO and Five Star Collision, recently gave back to the Macon, Georgia, community with the donation of two vehicles.

According to a press release, the Museum of Arts and Sciences received a 2015 Toyota Highlander and the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia was presented with a 2017 Ford Edge, which was presented at the Five Star Collision Center in Macon. 

“This is the fourth giveaway we’ve held this year -- and we’ve got two more scheduled,” said Charel Lock, operations manager for Five Star Collision Centers in the press release. "This is something very close to my heart, so we try to give back to our community as often as we can.”

The vehicle donated to the Museum of Arts and Sciences is intended to help share educational programming with area children. The vehicle for the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia will help deliver services to residents in need. 

The NABC Recycled Rides program has been around since 2007. Since that time, members of the council have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles. 

Image: National Auto Body Council 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Right to Repair: Massachusetts Coalition Urges Prompt Decision

Service King Reaches Financial Agreement

Related Articles

NABC Recycled Rides Program Donates Vehicles in Kansas City

NABC Recycled Rides Donates Vehicle to Woman in Pennsylvania

You must login or register in order to post a comment.