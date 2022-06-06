MENU

Global Finishing Solutions Launches Partnership with 1Collision

June 6, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Handshake

June 3, 2022—Global Finishing Solutions has announced a new partnership program with 1Collision, according to a press release.

1Collision is an organization of both independent and dealer-owned collision repair businesses that offers support in collision repair center operations. GFS provides finishing equipment and technologies to help body shops and collision repair centers in growing their businesses.

“As the preferred provider of finishing equipment for 1Collision, we are confident the support, expertise and stability of GFS will strengthen their presence in their respective markets, while giving them the equipment and finishing solutions needed to elevate their business,” said Jim Faragher, President of GFS in the press release.

This partnership will give 1Collision affiliates access to not only the relevant tools of GFS, but also the GFS distribution network of training, consulting, installation, service and general maintenance and aftermarket support. 

“1Collision locations are in good hands with the team at Global Finishing Solutions,” said John Keller, Director of Business Operations in the press release. "We look forward to continuing to work with GFS in assisting locations that are in need of spray booths, equipment, support, and all that the company has to offer."

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

