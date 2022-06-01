MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0622 digital editionDigital EditionOnline Edition

From Finance to Fender Benders

Pros and Cons of Mobile Repair Services

Snap Shop: TNT Auto Body and Service

Collision Repair’s Greatest Marketing Challenge

Iron-Clad Paper Protection

Menefee: Put an End to Free Body Supplies

Setting Future Standards

Maintaining Your Million-Dollar Baby

To Rent or To Own?

Cropper: Work Your Certs

The Battle Rages On

Build Up to Bounce Back

News

Funeral Services Planned for Industry Icon Sheila Loftus

June 1, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS executive director in memorium Industry service WMABA
Candle Memorial
Unsplash

June 1, 2022—Collision industry giant Sheila Loftus passed away earlier this month at age 79.

According to a news release, Loftus passed from stroke complications on May 13.

She was known as a the former Executive Director of the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association as well as a founder of the Crash Network and the editor of Hammer & Dolly Magazine.

"She was one of the first really vocal women, and was behind the founding of virtually every acronym there is in the industry," Jordan Hendler, current WMABA Executive Director, said in the news release. "She was a mentor to countless people, including me. She encouraged me to speak my mind and opinion and thoughts. She was inspirational and instrumental to my entire career. She was an equal-opportunity encourager for people to be engaged, to make a difference, to get the facts, and not to just go with the flow."

There will be a featured article to honor Loftus in the July issue of Hammer & Dolly Magazine. Funeral services are planned for June 4 in New York City. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

June CIECA Webinar to Cover EV Impact

Classic Collision Announces New Florida Acquisition

Related Articles

AASP Demonstration Planned for Massachusetts State House

Mitchell Partners with VeriFacts for Audit, Inspection Services

You must login or register in order to post a comment.