Funeral Services Planned for Industry Icon Sheila Loftus

June 1, 2022—Collision industry giant Sheila Loftus passed away earlier this month at age 79.

According to a news release, Loftus passed from stroke complications on May 13.

She was known as a the former Executive Director of the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association as well as a founder of the Crash Network and the editor of Hammer & Dolly Magazine.

"She was one of the first really vocal women, and was behind the founding of virtually every acronym there is in the industry," Jordan Hendler, current WMABA Executive Director, said in the news release. "She was a mentor to countless people, including me. She encouraged me to speak my mind and opinion and thoughts. She was inspirational and instrumental to my entire career. She was an equal-opportunity encourager for people to be engaged, to make a difference, to get the facts, and not to just go with the flow."

There will be a featured article to honor Loftus in the July issue of Hammer & Dolly Magazine. Funeral services are planned for June 4 in New York City.