News

Classic Collision Announces New Florida Acquisition

May 31, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
May 31, 2022—Classic Collision has announced a new acquisition in Florida.

According to a press release, Classic Collision has acquired The Body Werks repair center in Holly Hill. The Body Works has been in business for nearly 40 years, serving the Daytona area and beyond.

“We have gained a stellar reputation in our community because of our attention to detail and our dedication to clients, and we look forward to carrying this on with Classic," said owner Tom Prescott in the press release. 

Classic Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator based out of Atlanta, Georgia. 

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Body Werks team to the Classic Family. We recognize their high service standards and look forward to building on that in Volusia County,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision in the article.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

