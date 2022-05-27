Fort Myers: Maaco Partners with Technical College

May 27. 2022—A Maaco location in Fort Myers, Florida, has announced the launch of a partnership with Fort Myers Technical College.

According to a press release, this effort will support future auto body repair professionals.

“We’ve recently been able to enhance our efforts of giving back to our community by partnering with the Fort Myers Technical College,” said Justin DePasquale, owner, Maaco Fort Myers, in the press release. “As vehicles advance with innovation, so does the technology required to repair them. It’s important to show students the right way to repair and we’re happy to support however we can.”

DePasquale and his business partner Richard Leatherwood have been working together to support the school.

DePasquale went on to comment that his team has lent the school a plastic welder and even had an employee visit to help train the students on how to use it.

Currently, DePasquale is working with his paint vendor in an effort to gift the school a sun gun.

Throughout this partnership, DePasquale has been in consistent contact with an instructor at the school named Jeff Slack.

“He is one of the most determined teachers I have met. He wants to see each and every one of his students succeed, and when I got in touch with him to see how we could help, he was ecstatic,” said DePasquale. “Now, I can’t wait to continue to help Jeff and his students!”

Image: Driven Brands