Memphis Shops Can't Keep Up With Collision Repair Demand

May 27, 2022—Repair and body shops in the Memphis, Tennessee, area are so backed up that some have decided to not take any more vehicles until August.

According to Local Memphis, Shelby County leads the state of Tennessee with the highest number of car crashes, meaning the residents have a pressing need for collision repair.

There have been almost 2,700 crashes in Shelby County during the month of May so far.

Morrow Auto Body owner Joe Morrow said that he is struggling to get access to the parts necessary for some of these repairs, and he doesn't have the workforce required to efficiently complete them.

He can't keep up with the demand.

"I can't get parts right now, especially for new cars," Murrow said in the article. "I had a 2022 Kia and it took me two months to get parts because they weren't available. A lot of stuff is on backorder so it's not our fault that everything is so far behind."

Additionally, Morrow said that tow trucks have been unable to take damaged vehicles to body shops because the locations are so full, meaning that many customers have to pay for their vehicles to sit in a tow lot until their repair date comes.