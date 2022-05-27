MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0522 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Coming Through For the Community

Building a Narrative For Your Body Shop

Snap Shop: First Class Sales and Service

Over-Hiring for Long-Term Success

Stop Playing the Blame Game

Numbers: Body Shop Owners See Positive Sales Trends

Boggs: Defending Against Employee Poaching

CREF Launches Recruiting Fundraiser

A Second Wave: Inside the Latest Consolidation Surge

Increasing Profits for Paints and Materials

Cropper: Recruiting Outside the Box

Who's at Fault When an Autonomous Vehicle Crashes?

News

Memphis Shops Can't Keep Up With Collision Repair Demand

May 27, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Body Shop car crash collision accidents Tennessee tow truck
fastcar.jpg

May 27, 2022—Repair and body shops in the Memphis, Tennessee, area are so backed up that some have decided to not take any more vehicles until August. 

According to Local Memphis, Shelby County leads the state of Tennessee with the highest number of car crashes, meaning the residents have a pressing need for collision repair.

There have been almost 2,700 crashes in Shelby County during the month of May so far.

Morrow Auto Body owner Joe Morrow said that he is struggling to get access to the parts necessary for some of these repairs, and he doesn't have the workforce required to efficiently complete them.

He can't keep up with the demand.

"I can't get parts right now, especially for new cars," Murrow said in the article. "I had a 2022 Kia and it took me two months to get parts because they weren't available. A lot of stuff is on backorder so it's not our fault that everything is so far behind." 

Additionally, Morrow said that tow trucks have been unable to take damaged vehicles to body shops because the locations are so full, meaning that many customers have to pay for their vehicles to sit in a tow lot until their repair date comes. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Fort Myers: Maaco Partners with Technical College

TOPDON Launches Phoenix Remote

Related Articles

VW: 40 Gigafactories Needed to Keep up with Electric Car Demand

Rental Car Companies Can't Meet Demand

You must login or register in order to post a comment.