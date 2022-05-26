TOPDON Launches Phoenix Remote

May 26, 2022—TOPDON has announced the launch of Phoenix Remote, a vehicle scan diagnostic tool.

According to a press release, Phoenix Remote provides both local and remote diagnosis access. Additionally, the tool supports video and voice calls with real-time communication and troubleshooting in mind.

“We are thrilled to be launching our Phoenix Remote and providing extensive coverage to over 200 types of passenger cars and new energy vehicles,” said Mike Zhou, founder of TOPDON in the press release. “As vehicle intelligence becomes more sophisticated, the technical issues that users experience also rise. Often, users are faced with high-priced professional diagnostic services and evolving technology upgrades involving complicated innovative remote assistance technology. The Phoenix Remote takes these issues, addresses them, and provides a one-stop vehicle maintenance service tool to help make our user's repair process easier and more efficient.”

Phoenix Remote received the 2022 Red Dot Award, which recognizes design and innovation in products.

“The Phoenix Remote contains online coding for more than nine major vehicle brands. We are excited to provide a tool to help professional vehicle technicians better understand and access advanced diagnostics functions,” said Zhou in the press release.

Phoenix Remote supports a variety of passenger cars, commercial vehicle,s and heavy-duty trucks. TOPDON is a mobility diagnosis solutions provider.