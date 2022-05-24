HD Repair Forum Names 'Collision Repairer of the Year'

May 24, 2022—The Spring HD Repair Forum has recognized Mark Polzin as "Collision Repairer of the Year".

According to a press release, their conference took place in Fort Worth, Texas back in April. Executives and industry leaders from the United States and Canada gathered for the event, which focused on heavy-duty collision repair.

Mark Polzin was chosen as "Repairer of the Year" based upon the standards of the award: leadership, commitment and dedication to the industry. Polzin is the owner and CEO of Budget Truck and Auto in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Budget Truck and Auto has been around since 1973 and has a repair facility of 40,000 square feet with four paint booth and one of the largest frame machines in the country.

Polzin is an inaugural HDRF advisory board member. He is passionate about expanding the industry and garnering more participation. He is a part of many industry groups and associations.

As a member of the advisory board, he has established support to and for sectors across the board, from collision repairers to insurers and manufacturers alike.

Polzin's son Aaron was in attendance when Polzin received the award. Aaron also works for Budget Truck and Auto.