News

Tim Ronak Joins CIECA Board of Trustees

May 23, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
timronak.JPG

May 23, 2022—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association has announced that Tim Ronak has joined CIECA's Board of Trustees.

According to a press release, Tim Ronak is a senior services consultant for AkzoNobel. He will represent the Society of Collision Repair Specialists, which is a national organization that is dedicated to informing, representing and educating collision repair professionals across the industry.

“I’m excited to be part of the CIECA Board of Trustees and help develop and promote the next generation of industry standards,” said Ronak in the press release. “Without a common set of criteria, everyone may have different expectations. By standardizing the communication, we can work to ensure everyone communicates the same intended message.”

Ronak grew up in Canada working in a family-owned body shop. He graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a minor in finance. He relocated to the United States in 2000 through AkzoNobel where he currently serves as a senior services consultant in the Car Refinish Division of the company. 

Ronak is also currently a member of CIECA's Emerging Technologies Committee. This committee focuses on identifying new technologies that have the potential to impact the greater collision repair industry and assessing if standards need to be made or if current ones can be modified to fit these changes. 

“We welcome Tim to CIECA’s Board of Trustees,” said Paul Barry, CIECA’s executive director in the press release. “Tim is highly engaged in the industry and brings great knowledge and perspective to the board. His energy and enthusiasm will be a real asset to the organization.”

